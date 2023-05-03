Actor Vijay Varma, who will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Dahaad’, has said that it’s always endearing to collaborate with filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and working on ‘Dahaad’ was truly an amazing experience for the actor in him.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the series on Wednesday, the actor told the media, “I’m a spaceship, and I keep going back to the mothership of Zoya and Reema. I have worked with them in ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Mirzapur’, this is my third project with them”.

He mentioned that the creative energies of both Zoya and Reema help him push the envelope and explore the finer nuances about his work.

“Working with them pushes my limits as their characters are so well-rounded”, Vijay Varma signed off.

‘Dahaad’, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah, will stream on Prime Video from May 12.

On the work front, Vijay Varma also has an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the pipeline.

