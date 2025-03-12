Venom: The Last Dance, starring Tom Hardy, debuted at the #1 spot on Netflix’s global top 10 weekly list last week. However, it lost its ruling spot this week but managed to stay in the top five. Venom 3 has been beaten by the new release Plankton: The Movie, which debuted at the top spot. Scroll below for more.

The film by Kelly Marcel had a decent run at the box office, making it one of 2024’s top 15 highest-grossing movies. It is also the least-grossing film in the franchise but still a box-office success. Tom Hardy might not be getting another solo outing in the franchise, but he might return in future Marvel movies, as his Venom franchise is the only successful franchise in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Last week, Venom: The Last Dance debuted at #1 with 12.8 million views, but this week, the movie has dropped below at #4 with two new releases and Despicable Me 4. The 4th installment of Despicable Me started streaming on Netflix a few days after Venom 3 arrived on the streaming network.

Venom 3 is at #4 with 5 million views and has been watched for 9 million hours. Venom: The Last Dance has been replaced by Plankton: The Movie, which gained 14.3 million views in its first week and has been watched for 2.1 million hours. Despicable Me 4 maintained its spot at #2 while at #3 is the new movie CHAOS: The Mansion Murders, an adaptation of the 2019 nonfiction book CHAOS: Charles Mansion, the CIA and the Secret History of the Sixties by Tom O’Neill with Dan Piepenbring.

CHAOS: The Mansion Murders was released on Netflix on March 7 and earned 5 million views and 8.1 million hours watched. It is in the top 10 weekly global Netflix list in 17 countries, while Venom 3 is in the top 10 in 11 countries this week. Therefore, Venom: The Last Dance is pushed to the fourth spot, and CHAOS is in #3.

Venom: The Last Dance is streaming on Netflix.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

