Uorfi Javed has become popular in the television industry and everyone knows her because of her bold and sartorial fashion sense. Not just her colleagues but also Ranveer Singh appreciated her top notch fashion affair at Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’. Now, the actress has covered her assets with a transparent roller bandage in her latest fashionable look on Instagram and is getting trolled for the same by netizens. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Uorfi is really creative, confident and experimental when it comes to her fashion game. She wears the most unusual outfits in the quirkiest way possible and you can love her, hate her but can’t ignore her. Her social media presence is quite noticeable and bold and we adore her fashion sense.

Now, the actress has shared a new video on Instagram wearing a dress made out of roller bandages. Sharing the video on the photo-sharing platform, Uorfi Javed captioned it, “It’s halloween everyday for Uorfi ! Would you have ever thought ? Bandages ? 👻”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Who would have thought that you can make a dress out of roller bandages, right? Uorfi Javed does it again.

Reacting to her video on Instagram, a user commented, “Thodi dimag pe bhi patti karva leti.” Another user commented, “Ab hamare patient tumare pass aayege dresing krwane😂😂😂😂” A third user commented, “Kisi din pad use karte karte ye ladki uski bhi dress bna degi.”

Uorfi Javed only covered her assets with the roller bandages and used Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ in the background, that’s the perfect combination if you would ask us, hehe!

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Javed for making a dress out of bandages? Tell us in the comments below.

