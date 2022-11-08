One of the most versatile veteran actors of Bollywood Nana Patekar has been missing from the movies and series for quite a long time. He was last seen in a 2020 film, It’s My Life. Well, after 2 years, the actor is once again setting his foot in the showbiz industry with Prakash Jha’s web series Laal Batto. Now, the film has roped in a female lead, scroll below to find out who that is.

This is Makkhi actor’s second project with Prakash Jha. Earlier, he was seen in Rajneeti with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Now, he will be debuting in the OTT space with a web series.

As per a report in Bollywood Life, Nana Patekar has confirmed being a part of Prakash Jha’s web series Laal Batti in a media conversation. And now, according to a source close to the development, the makers of the series have roped in Meghna Malik as the female lead. She is quite a well-known name in the TV industry and has been seen in web series like Mirazapur, Aranyak and Bandish Bandits. She was last seen in the film Anek. Reportedly, she will play Nana Patekar’s wife in the web series.

For the unversed, Nana Patekar was in the news for quite some time after Tanushree Dutta allegedly accused the actor for harassing her s*xually on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleasss. During the #metoo movement, Nana Patekar had to go through a tough time. Later, Tanushree had claimed in 2022 that she was targeted by Nana Patekar, Bollywood mafia and their paid cohorts. Even though the actor denied all the allegations, he had to face the wrath and backlash of the common people.

Now, Nana Patekar is once again going to be seen on the screens, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

