Actor Sunny Hinduja, who immortalised the character of Sandeep from the streaming show ‘TVF Aspirants’, has completed the shooting for the second season of the show which was going on in Delhi all this while.

In the show, Hinduja’s character portrays the struggles of an average Indian student who’s trying hard to get through civil services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Opening up about his experience of shooting the second season, Sunny Hinduja said, “It’s been such a fun and memorable journey shooting for ‘Aspirants’ Season 2. The amount of love fans showered on me and the show in the first season was endearing”.

Sunny Hinduja, who played Sandeep bhaiya further mentioned, “We have tried to make the second season more special, which probably the viewers will enjoy watching. As a team, we can’t wait to bring the show out for the audiences”.

Apart from this, Hinduja will also be seen in YRF’s ‘The Railway Men’ along with other unannounced projects.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Anupamaa Controversy: Aashish Mehrotra Rubbishes Paras Kalnawat’s Remarks Calling It “Funny” & “Negative Energy”, Nidhi Shah Reacts “Why Would Anyone Leave No 1 Show?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News