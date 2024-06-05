Netflix has released its list of Top 10 TV shows in India for the period of May 27-June 2, 2024. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has continued its winning streak for the fifth week straight, while multiple seasons of Bridgerton are on the watchlist. Scroll below for the exciting details!

As expected, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar continues to be the talk of the town, both offline and online. The period drama Television series premiered on Netflix on May 1, and with the announcement of Season 2, the hype is higher than ever.

While Heeramandi tops the list of Top 10 TV shows in India for the last week, The Great Indian Kapil Show has surged up to the second spot. One wouldn’t be shocked because Indian households have continued to shower love on Kapil Sharma and his team, who have been entertaining us for more than a decade.

There’s a huge fan base of anime, and the proof is that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Training Arc has regained its third position on the list. On #4 is Bridgerton Season 3, which has aroused curiosity about the future of Nicola Coughlin and Luke Newton’s friendship/ love story.

Despite completing 14 weeks on Netflix, not only Maamla Legal Hai: Season 1 is a part of the Top 10, but it also maintained its fifth spot.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 1, The 8 Show: Limited Series, The Railway Men – The Untold Story Of Bhopal 1984: Limited Series and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter: Season 1 rank 6-9 respectively.

Last but a pleasant surprise on the list is Bridgerton Season 1. It is to be noted that the first season premiered in December 2020. This means there continues to be curiosity and added followers of the romantic drama series. The second part of Season 3 will be out soon, so many seem to be catching up to the trends!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Most Viewed Indian Films On Netflix 2024: Laapataa Ladies Dominates With 222% Higher Views Than 10th Spot, Here’s Where Fighter, Animal & Others Stand!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News