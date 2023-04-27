Tooth Pari: When Love Bites: Shantanu Maheshwari Opens Up On Falling In Love With A Vampire, "Don't Forget To Carry Garlic With You"

Netflix’s recently dropped series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites promises a fresh and exciting twist to the classic vampire-human love story. Starring the talented Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala, the show explores an impossible love story that unfolds when Roy (Shantanu Maheshwari), an ‘Uppar’ ki duniya ka dentist, meets Rumi (Tanya Maniktala), ‘Neeche’ ki duniya ki vampire. The series will transfer you to a fantasy world filled with passion, danger, mystery and love.

Falling in love with a vampire is not normal. Infact, Normal is boring. The idea of being attracted to someone who is centuries old, immortal, and drinks blood is, at best, an unrealistic yet intriguing fantasy. But if you are looking for some love advice here, our dentist cum closeted chef Roy has got you covered! Roy, portrays his human characteristics brilliantly, while Tanya’s fanged femme fatale is in constant battle with her inner demons and forbidden attraction towards Roy. Their love is not without its challenges as Shantanu must grapple with the frightening reality that his soulmate is no mere mortal, but a creature of the night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, essaying the role of Roy, shares some quirky and fun tips to fall in love with a vampire. According to him, “Falling in love with a vampire is not as complicated as it sounds. Just be yourself, accept the non-human powers, and don’t forget to carry garlic with you” (laughs). “As they say, love knows no bounds, not even the boundaries between vampire and human. The idea of falling for someone who is vastly different from you, in both temperament and biology, may seem daunting, but it is precisely this difference that can make the relationship so exciting and fulfilling. So, while it may seem unconventional, don’t be afraid to follow your heart and explore the possibilities that love between a human and a vampire can bring. Afterall, who said love had to be boring and conventional.”

“Working alongside the talented Tanya Maniktala was an absolute joy. Our mutual trust made collaboration easy and brought out the best in our performances. Although our characters face their fair share of challenges, at the end of the day, love is love and I am grateful to have shared the screen and played this unique love story with such a talented co-star,” he adds.

Get ready to experience the world of passion and danger with the talented Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala. The stakes are high as the two lovers fight tooth and nail to be together against all odds. Will they triumph over the forces of darkness and claim their happily ever after? Only time will tell!

Immerse yourself in Neeche ki duniya through Netflix’s romantic fantasy thriller series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.

WATCH NOW!!!

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek’s Sapna Hints At Sunil Grover’s Dr Gulati Mentioning Navjot Singh Sidhu As People Making Comebacks, Rajiv Thakur, Says “Zyada Purane Wale Aa Gaye Na…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News