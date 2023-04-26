Uorfi Javed never leaves a chance to turn heads with her stunning yet bizarre fashion appearances. Recently, the actress was snapped wearing a black lacy dress for an event where she met another Internet sensation Rakhi Sawant. Recently a video of Rakhi and Uorfi posing together at an event surfaced on the web, taking it by storm.

Netizens dropped hilarious comments as they saw Uorfi making funny actions while looking at Rakhi’s cleav*ge. However, now the actress is making headlines for getting compared to American singer Billie Eilish. Here’s what made netizens call her that.

A while back, Uorfi Javed took to Instagram to drop a video from her latest collection. The actress recently turned muse for Bollywood’s ace photographer Daboo Ratnani for which she collaborated with famous TV fashion designer Ken Ferns. For the latest shoot, Uorfi Javed opted for a bejewelled corset top which he paired with printed shorts, knee-length boots and matching gloves. She paired her look with a fringe wig and butterfly sunnies.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens called Uorfi Javed ‘sasti Billie Eilish’ and even trolled her. Commenting her video a user joked, “Itne Stones to Thanos bhi collect nahi kar paya tha,” while another said, “Sasti billi eilish.”

A third netizen wrote, “Behan Aaj Tujhe Nahin Lagta hai ki kuch Jyada Kapda pahan liya are Itni Jyada Kapda pahnane ki kya jarurat thi Kitni Garmi lag Rahi Hogi aapko pata hai.” While a fourth one said, “Looking so similar to billie eilish.” “I thought billie eilish fr a sec,” said a fifth netizen. Watch the video below:

Earlier, Uorfi Javed set social media on fire when she turned cover girl for The Paper Magazine- the same that was in trouble after releasing Ranveer Singh photos from his n*de photoshoot.

