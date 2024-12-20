Zendaya and Tom Holland’s love story is the plot twist we didn’t see coming but now can’t get enough of. From web-slinging together as Spider-Man and MJ to giving us real-life couple goals, these two are the definition of adorable. They’re that perfect mix of private yet playful, sharing just enough to keep fans swooning without spilling all the tea.

Whether it’s their red-carpet magic or sneaky, supportive Instagram likes, everyone is rooting for their happily-ever-after. Honestly, in celebrity whirlwind romances, Zendaya and Tom are the cozy, feel-good rom-coms that we didn’t know we needed. And now, they’re having cozy plans for the holidays.

Tom Holland Has ‘Secret’ Plans With Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya are upgrading holiday plans with superhero powers. The Spider-Man duo dreams of a next-level Christmas gathering where their families come together, and we’re already imagining the holiday magic.

During his recent chat on the Dish podcast, Holland spilled the beans about spending this Christmas stateside with Zendaya’s family. He shared, “I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun,” adding cheekily, “Where we’ll be is a secret… to you guys. I’ll know where we’re going.”

And as for future holiday plans? The lovebirds want to ditch the alternating family tradition and create one big festive mashup. “We’d like to bring the families together,” Tom shared. “This time, because we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things, so it hasn’t happened yet. The thought’s there. The idea has been planted.”

Here’s hoping next Christmas is a Spidey-family spectacular.

Tom Holland Talks About the Positives of Working With Zendaya

In the chat, Tom Holland gave us the ultimate glow-up moment on the Dish podcast. He raved about how working with Zendaya is a “saving grace” and “the best thing that’s ever happened” to him. Aww! The pair, both starring in Christopher Nolan’s next movie, also have Spider-Man 4 on the horizon, with filming kicking off in the summer of 2025.

But it’s not all about the big screen; Holland’s been cooking up some homemade meals for Zendaya while she’s been filming in Boston. And when it comes to Thanksgiving, Holland’s got some thoughts. “It’s very decadent,” he said, marveling at the range of meats. But he wasn’t sold on the sweet potato marshmallow combo. “Am I looking at marshmallows on already-sweet potatoes?” he asked.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Benedict Cumberbatch Was Once Abducted By Six Armed Men While Filming In South Africa?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News