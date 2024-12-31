Sunil Pal was kidnapped earlier this month under the pretext of invitation to an event. He was held hostage for nearly 24 hours, and the culprits demanded a ransom of 10 lakhs. The comedian is now revealing how the incident has left him scarred. Scroll below for all the details.

What went wrong?

On December 2, Sunil was kidnapped in Meerut. His wife had registered a zero FIR in Mumbai, which was then transferred to Lal Kurti police station in Meerut. There were five accused in the case, who went absconding as soon as the police began investigation. The officials announced a reward of Rs 25,000.

Sunil calls his experience “hell”

In an interview with ETimes, Sunil Pal said the 22 hours he spent under the kidnappers were like “hell” for him. He was threatened with dire consequences, and all the data was transferred from his phone, including the credentials of his family and close friends. The comedian feels scarred for life, and he’s now scared to travel in a taxi or car.

What did the kidnappers say?

Sunil Pal added, “They told me they had a supari to kill me and threatened me with pistols, knives, and even poison injections. They boasted about throwing people in sacks into rivers. Imagine, I was called to Haridwar, a holy place, for a show, and my life turned into hell during those 22 hours. A faint-hearted person might have had a heart attack and died.”

More about the kidnapping case

The accused involved in the case had also abducted Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan. Within 10 days of Sunil Pal’s kidnap, the UP police solved the case. It was also revealed that the culprits were next planning to target Shakti Kapoor and abduct him.

