The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Adam and Chelsea arguing about her defense of Billy, Claire and Audra arguing over Kyle and the former deciding to take matters into her own hands. Nick was roped in by Victor to go against Abbotts and Cane kept making amends with Lily.

The drama, the business wars, the secrets and the lies are about to go full steam ahead and there’s a lot to look forward to. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 18, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: August 18, 2025

The first episode of the week features Nikki working to reconcile Victor and Claire. Things between the latter two have been heated as of late. Claire has been pissed at her grandfather for interfering in her personal life and trying to puppet her. Victor as always wants his orders to be followed.

Nikki is now trying to act as the peacemaker between her husband and her granddaughter. She is hoping the issues between Calire and Victor can be sorted and mended and she has taken up the responsibility for the same. They obviously love each other and are family, but they are vastly different.

Their ideologies and way of living is miles apart and Claire is not going to be okay with Victor continuing to pester her with his demands. It’s no secret that Victoir has never understood boundaries be it for his kids or grandkids. Will Nikki help them reach a place where an olive branch can be extended?

Up next, Nate senses Audra is keeping a secret. The latter has been lying and keeping secrets from her boyfriend for months and now his suspicions have become a reality. Nate knows Audra has been hiding things from him and there’s only so much she can keep under wraps. Will Nate ask her?

Will Audra continue to keep him in the dark and dodge the topic? Or will she finally own up to what exactly her deal with Victor was? And then last but not the least, Lily and Cane reach a stalemate. Will they be able to fix things between them or will misunderstandings simply continue to crop?

The two have been trying to stay on the same page but it hasn’t been easy considering their strong past and broken promises. Will there be a truce?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Sidwell Is Evasive About His Feelings For Lucy, Lulu Feels Shaken, While Curtis Is On The Warpath

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News