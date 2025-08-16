The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Sharon seeing a new side to Nick. On the other hand, Cane made a new promise to Lily, but she remains skeptical. Lastly, Adam lost patience with Chelsea’s loyalty to Billy and questioned why she keeps defending her ex at all times.

From blame games and shocking decisions to romantic trips and some key advice, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, August 18, 2025

The week’s first episode features Nikki working to reconcile Victor and Claire. But will she make any progress, or is this plan of hers going to end up failing? Nate senses Audra is keeping a secret, but will he be able to figure out what it is? Lily and Cane reach a stalemate. But what’s next?

Tuesday, August 19, 2025

When Diane takes Jack on a romantic trip, will the two be able to relax and unwind like they had planned to do in France? Up next, Holden fights his attraction for Claire. Is he going to make a move on her? Phyllis gives Cane unsolicited advice. But will he accept it or tell her to stay in her own lane?

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Billy demands answers from Adam and Chelsea. Are they going to respond to him, or will they ask him to deal with his own problems? Audra shifts the blame to Kyle. Has Nate finally figured out what happened in France? And then there’s Daniel, who sees a new side to Tessa. Is romance coming up?

Thursday, August 21, 2025

When Victor makes a shocking decision, what could it be about? Is it about Claire or maybe Cane? Jack offers words of wisdom to Kyle. Will the Abbott junior listen or brush it off? Nate updates Devon on the state of affairs. Is this about the Winters, or is this more about the personal side of things?

Friday, August 22, 2025

The final episode of the week features Cane tasking Phyllis with her first assignment. But will she be able to do it well? Or fail miserably? And last but not least, Nate forces Audra to come clean. Will she give in? Keep watching The Young and the Restless to find out!

