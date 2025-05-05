The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Audra and Victor’s deal being put into action, Summer leaving for Italy in search of Marchetti’s new creative director after Sally and Chelsea quit their jobs to take up the offers by Billy and Adam at Abbott Communications and Newman Media.

There’s a lot of exciting new drama on the way with corporate tricks and business competition for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 5, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 5, 2025

The first episode of this week features Nate being suspicious of Audra’s deal with Victor. Audra is beyond happy about her newly funded company Vibrante, thanks to the deal she signed with Victor. She is excited about the launch, but her boyfriend, Nat,e is beyond suspicious about this whole deal.

While Audra did fill him in about it, she didn’t tell him the full truth, and Nate is not sure if this is the right move for her considering Victor is ruthless and can do anything for his benefit. He thinks she shouldn’t be so happy about the company when Victor could pull the plug on it anytime without warning.

Will Audra listen to Nate’s advice or will she be too lost in her joy to keep a check on the potential risks? On the other hand, Phyllis retaliates against Billy. The latter fired her from Abbott Communications and has been fuming about it but she’ll be ten times more furious when she finds out that Sally has taken over the role. How will Phyllis take her revenge from Billy?

It’s no secret that Phyllis and Sally don’t like each other at all. The former was even jealous about Billy dating her and has been trying to push her buttons all this while. Now that she has been fired, she is sure to raise hell for Billy by making things harder for him and his newly founded company.

How will Billy deal with the nuisance that Phyllis is set to spew? And lastly, Damian tries to make amends with Lily. He clearly likes her and has been trying to gain her trust after she made it clear that she is suspicious about his intentions and past. When he tries to fix things with her, will it work?

Damian knows that her target has been Aristotle Dumas, his employer. So has he contacted him to have a chat with Lily? Is this his way of getting closer to her, gaining her trust, hoping for something more down the road?

