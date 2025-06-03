At the moment, Genoa City is buzzing with a lot of things. Be it the cryptic invitation Aristotle Dumas made, the family drama and corporate plotting that always happens. Amidst this Claire and Kyle are doing everything they can to convince Victor that their relationship deserves his full acceptance.

It’s obviously not easy since she’s a Newman and he’s an Abbott. The two families have often been against each other and Victor still continues to burn with vengeance against them. Hayley Erin and Michael Mealor, who play Claire and Kyle respectively, spoke about their pair and the obstacles.

The Young & The Restless: Hayley Erin & Michael Mealor On Claire & Kyle’s Future

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actors shed light on the romance between the two characters and their future together. Michale felt, “You have these two people that love each other, and one is so far on one side of the fence and one is so far on the other,” referring to their families.

Hayley then chimed in, “Claire is looking for this kind of commitment from Kyle to show that he is all-in, and that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to convince Victor.” She felt, “She’s just convinced that you can make people feel a certain way about things,” even though it’s not something Kyle thinks.

Michael stated that it’s this positivity that Kyle loves about Claire so much. He mused, “She has this kind of unfiltered optimism that is so attractive and it’s so alluring and endearing to Kyle.” The soap star felt, “They’re definitely on the same page as far as the relationship goes,” despite the obstacles.

The difference is in “how to navigate all these kinds of familial landmines that they have to deal with,” referring to the Abbotts and the Newmans and their rivalry. “And that makes for an interesting relationship,” Michael felt. He also divulged that “this is the first truly healthy relationship” of Kyle.

“I do think it has the opportunity to go the distance. And I love having fun at weddings. I love when the cast gets to get together,” he said, when asked if Claire and Kyle’s relationship could reach marriage. Hayley agreed and felt there’s a lot of potential for Claire and Kyle’s happiness and also for drama.

“I’d love to see Kyle and Claire get married and divorced and married and divorced and married and divorced.. for however long,” she said, cheekily referring to how things work in the world of daytime drama. She concluded, “I think the characters bring out the best in each other,” and she’s excited.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Steve & Kayla Reminisce About John While Hope, Shawn & Ciara Rally Around Bo

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News