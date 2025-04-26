The Real Housewives of Dallas was the ninth edition of the popular Real Housewives franchise. It is one of only two America-based installments that are not airing anymore, the other being DC. Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Miami and Potomac are still running.

The Dallas installment premiered in April 2016 and revolves around women from Dallas, Texas. The edition’s fifth and final season wrapped up in 2021. Bravo doesn’t have any plans to revive the unique edition till now. Here’s a guide and timeline to all five seasons of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

The Real Housewives Of Dallas: Guide To All Seasons

Season 1 (2016)

The first season of The Real Housewives of Dallas aired from April 11 to June 19, 2016, with 11 episodes. It starred Cary Deuber, Tiffany Hendra, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken, and Brandi Redmond as the main cast members and the housewives of the newest franchise installment.

Season 2 (2017)

Season two aired 14 episodes from August 14 to November 13, 2017. Most of the cast including Deuber, Hollman, Locken and Redmond returned. As for Hendra, she came back but in a recurring capacity. D’Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott were roped in as the newest faces of the season.

Season 3 (2018)

The third edition aired a total of 18 episodes from August 15 to December 12, 2018. Deuber, Hollman, Locken, Redmond, Simmons and Westcott returned for yet another edition of RHOD. No new cast additions were made for this season of The Real Housewives of Dallas due to the returns.

Season 4 (2019-2020)

Season four aired 17 episodes from September 4, 2019 to January 8, 2020. Hollman, Locken, Redmond, Simmons and Westcott came back while Deuber left. Kary Brittingham was roped in as the newest face.

Season 5 (2021)

The fifth edition was the final season of the Dallas installment. It aired 18 episodes from January 5 to May 11, 2021. Hollman, Redmond, Simmons, Westcott and Brittingham returned while Locken left the show. As for the introduction of a new face to the series, Tiffany Moon joined the season.

Season 6: Chances Of Revival?

In 2021 itself, Bravo announced the Dallas edition would not be back for another season in 2022. “There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that, nothing official has been decided,” a spokesperson of the popular network told Deadline.

Andy Cohen, producer of the franchise, replied to a fan on Twitter asking if Dallas would ever be back. “Never say never,” he responded. In July 2024, Locken, who was a part of four of the five seasons, said she would love to be back if the network revived the Dallas edition, like they did with Miami.

