The beloved devotee of Shree Ram, Pavanputra Hanuman, is back! And this time, in a new avatar. We are talking about Disney+ Hotstar’s The The Legend Of Hanuman. The makers released the teaser of season 5 of the show. The animated series has been created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang, and Charuvi Agrawal. It has been produced by Graphic India.

Talking about the teaser, this time, Lord Hanuman will grace us in his divine Panchmukhi avatar. The teaser sees him evoking his other heavenly four avatars, wherein we can see large glowing silhouettes of Narasimha, Varaha, Garuda, and Hayagriva. At the end of the teaser, we see Lord Hanuman merging with them to form his Panchmukhi avatar.

We can see the words “Pavanputra Laut Aye Hain Panchmukhi Avatar Mein’ being etched on the screen as we hear chants of ‘Jai Hanuman’ in the background. The teaser also gives us a glimpse of some celestial and larger-than-life visuals. The Panchmukhi avatar of Lord Hanuman stands for his unparalleled strength and wisdom.

In this new season of The Legend Of Hanuman, Bajrangbali’s story is all set to mesmerize audiences with stunning visuals, compelling graphics, and a storyline deep-rooted in themes of loyalty and bravery. For the unversed, talking about Lord Hanuman’s Panchmukhi avatar, it is associated with faith, surrender, peace, devotion, happiness, and fulfillment. The Panchmukhi avatar is often depicted with weapons like an axe, disc, maze, trident, and sword.

The Disney+ Hotstar show has amassed massive popularity amongst viewers for showcasing the magnanimity and mightiness of Lord Hanuman along with his loyalty towards Shree Ram. Commenting on the teaser, one of the fans wrote, “Goosebumps literally.” While another netizen added, “I cannot wait to see this season.” The vocals for Lord Hanuman is lent by Daman Baggan, while Sanket Mhatre gave the vocals for Shree Ram. Actor Sharad Kelkar lent his vocals to Ravan.

Take a look at the teaser of The Legend Of Hanuman Season 5

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

