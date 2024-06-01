The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict (Week 9): With 9 Million Views Is It Final Exit For Kapil Sharma Failing To Revive Global Spot Or Will Mr. & Mrs. Mahi Help?

The Great Indian Kapil Show has been having a mixed run when it comes to trending and global charts ever since the day it started streaming on Netflix. The chat show started airing on Netflix in an episodic format, and while it found its footing, eventually, it started dropping from the ratings of Netflix’s global top 10.

The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict Week 9

The ninth episode that featured Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor was a riot in itself, but the ratings did not help Kapil Sharma and his team re-enter Netflix’s global top 10 trending list in the non-English TV category.

In the ninth Week, The Great Indian Kapil Show registered less than 900K views in total since the tenth spot on the Netflix global list was occupied by Maestro In Blue: Season 2, which garnered 900K views.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Week Wise Performance

The chat show led by Kapil Sharma, along with Sunil Grover, Rajeev Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, and others, has been sitting out of the Netflix top 10 global list for the past three weeks. In fact, every Week, it has been assumed that it might re-enter the top 10, but it has failed to do so.

Is It A Final Exit?

The Great Indian Kapil Show made its first exit from the Top 10 in the Week Aamir Khan was featured on the episode. However, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol’s episode brought the show back to the top 10 with 1 million views. But ever since, the chat show has made an exit and is waiting to reclaim the spot.

It is very difficult to predict if Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Mr. & Mrs. Mahi promotion episode would bring better views for the show or not, since it could not re-enter the top 10 despite delivering good episodes with Heeramandi and Farah Khan – Anil Kapoor.

Here’s how the breakdown of The Great Indian Kapil Show’s run on Netflix looks like.

Week 9: Less Than 900K Views

Week 8: Less Than 700K Views

Week 7: Less Than 1 Million Views

Week 6: 1 Million Views | 5.4 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 10

Week 5: Less Than 1 Million Views

Week 4: 1.2 Million Views | 3.9 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 8

Week 3: 1.7 Million Views | 4.1 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 7

Week 2: 2.6 Million Views | 4.6 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 5

Week 1: 2.5 Million Views | 2.4 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 3 For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

