The Family Man Season 3 released on Amazon Prime Video last month, and fans were thrilled to see Manoj Bajpayee return as Srikant Tiwari, facing new threats, deadlier villains, and another high-stakes mission. Now that most viewers have finished all three seasons and are eagerly awaiting Season 4, this feels like the perfect time to imagine how Raj & DK could expand their gripping spy universe even further. Here are five spin-off ideas that could take The Family Man franchise to the next level.

TASC: Origins

This prequel miniseries could explore the early days of the agency, long before Srikant Tiwari and JK Talpade joined. It can illustrate how TASC was initially formed and the various challenges it encountered during its early missions. Somewhat like how Netflix’s Mindhunter explored the early years of the FBI’s behavioural unit, TASC: Origins could reveal the beginnings of Raj & DK’s spy universe. It could end with the introduction of Manoj Bajpayee’s character.

Rukma Prequel-Sequel

Potentially set across two timelines, this Rukma-focused prequel-cum-sequel could explore how Jaideep Ahlawat’s character became such a powerful and ruthless criminal mastermind. The prequel timeline can show his rise to power and wealth, as well as how he built his empire. The sequel timeline can follow what happens after his fight with Srikant Tiwari and the eventual fall of his criminal empire. This kind of spin-off would give fans a deeper look at one of the franchise’s most layered and dangerous antagonists.

Chellam Sir Anthology

Chellam Sir, played by Udhayabhanu Maheswaran, is one of the most intriguing and mysterious characters in The Family Man. Known for his paranoia and unparalleled knowledge, he has always been a fan favourite character. A fast-paced anthology following him as he races against time and uses his unique skills to crack different high-stakes missions could be highly entertaining. If Better Call Saul could expand the world of Breaking Bad, there’s no reason Raj & DK can’t build a gripping spin-off around Chellam Sir.

Srikant Tiwari: Origin Story

A Srikant Tiwari origin story could explore his early life, his first years as an intelligence officer, how he met his future wife, Suchitra, and the key events that shaped him into the sharp, quick-thinking agent we see in The Family Man. The series could depict his training days, initial field missions, the mistakes he made, and the personal sacrifices he made during his time at TASC. Much like the approach Neeraj Pandey used in Special OPS, this spin-off could focus on Srikant Tiwari’s formative years.

Zoya & Milind Spinoff

A spin-off centered on Zoya (Shreya Dhanwanthary) and Milind (Sunny Hinduja) could focus on their missions together as two of TASC’s most dependable field officers. The series could revolve around their various high-pressure operations across India and the dangers they face on a daily basis. To make it even more gripping, this spin-off could take a mission-of-the-week format, similar to Rian Johnson’s Poker Face.

What’s The Family Man All About?

The spy action thriller follows Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a seemingly ordinary middle-class man who secretly works as an elite intelligence officer. In Season 1, he races against time to prevent a major terrorist attack while juggling family tensions. Season 2 shifts focus to a new threat from a Tamil rebel group. In Season 3, Srikant’s personal and professional worlds are thrown into chaos as he goes on the run following the murder of a senior officer at the hands of an elusive drug dealer.

The Family Man Season 3 – Official Trailer

