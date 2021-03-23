Ever since the day the release date of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was announced, fans were eager to just jump upon it. Even though its first episode released just two weeks after Marvel Studios’ WandaVision came to an end, fans didn’t waste any time before checking it out.

While the social media trends were right in front of our eyes even on March 19, we also say that because Disney + has shared an exciting update about the same.

As per Digital Spy, Disney + has shared that the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has got a phenomenal response in its opening weekend. They haven’t released numbers but it has been stated that it has joined the biggest openers of the platform like WandaVision & The Mandalorian Season 2. Isn’t that amazing?

Meanwhile, the director of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Kari Skogland got candid about the crux she presented to the studio. While talking about that, she also shed light on the freedom she had while making the show.

In conversation with the Hollywood Reporter, Kari Skogland said, “First of all, I really thought it was the most important story of the century. (Laughs.) From then on, the door was probably a little bit more open, but I really meant it. And that was because we’re talking about the shield.”

“At the end of Endgame, the shield was given to Sam and he said, “It feels like it’s someone else’s.” That conversation, for me, was the most important conversation to have. A Black man picking up the shield — what was that going to look like? What was that going to feel like? And Sam has to decide whether he wants to take up that shield or not. It’s very racially charged.” Kari added.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Emily VanCamp among others in important roles. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more interesting updates about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

