Following the release of Amazon Prime Video’s Wheel of Time, the network has announced the production of a prequel film, The Age of Legends. The TV adaptation, based on the series of high-fantasy novels by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, followed Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine Damodred as she searched for the Dragon Reborn, a figure prophesied to either save or destroy the world.

Ever since the debut of The Wheel of Time, the show received positive critical acclaim and quickly became one of Prime’s most popular original shows, immediately confirming the second and third seasons. As Amazon Prime expands the fantasy universe world beyond the TV format with The Age of Legends, here’s everything you need to know about it.

The Age of Legends Release Date

As of now, the release date for The Age of Legends hasn’t been confirmed yet.

The Age of Legends Cast

Because the movie will take place thousands of years before The Wheel of Time events, it is doubtful that the familiar characters will appear. No cast has been revealed yet, but Kari Skogland is set to direct the live-action movie. She is best known for her projects, including The Handmaid’s Tale, The Walking Dead, House of Cards, The Falcon, and The Winter Soldier.

Additionally, the movie will be produced by Rick Selvage, Larry Mondragon of iwot Productions, and Ted Field of Radar Pictures.

Regarding directing the movie, Skogland told Deadline, “Directing The Age of Legends is a remarkable opportunity to bring a beloved universe to life and delve into the rich lore that has long captivated the hearts of millions of book readers worldwide. My vision is to honor the worldbuilding of Jordan’s masterwork while peeling back the layers of legend and myth to reveal the flesh-and-blood characters underneath — flawed heroes and villains alike — ordinary people forced to make extraordinary choices as their world unravels.”

The Age of Legends Plot

The Age of Legends is set millennia before the events of the books and will explore the rise of “the Dark One” and the world’s descent into darkness and war. The film will feature the destructive nature of power and pride, focusing on the tragic stories of the Forsaken, who were once revered leaders who succumbed to the Dark One’s temptations. Alongside these tales of corruption, the story will also delve into the courageous sacrifices of unexpected heroes who rise to defend humanity against the overwhelming threat of the Dark One.

