Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms on Indian television. The show is well-known for spreading love and laughter all around. While the audience loves all the characters on the show, one of the main characters that remained most loved is ‘Jethalal Champaklal Gada’ played by Dilip Joshi.

Jathalal is one of the main characters on the show, who owns an electronics shop as his business. The character is loved so much that social media is plagued with memes and several video edits featuring him. And one such video edit is from the hit web series Scam 1992 is going viral on the internet.

Seemingly, a fan has compiled some of the famous scenes from Hansal Mehta’s directorial Web series Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story. In the scenes, Jethalal’s face has been morphed on the series lead character Harshad Mehta. Jethalal is seen delivering some famous dialogues of the web series. The video edit will leave every TMKOC fans in splits. Take a look at the clip below:

Recently, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal grabbed headlines for his rift with onscreen best friend Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha. However, the two laughed it off and said that there is nothing like a rift going on between them.

Shailesh Lodha, during a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, said, “Believe me, there is nothing like that between Dilip Joshi and me. Our relationship is much stronger than our on-screen relationship. We share the same makeup room and people on the set call us ‘best buddies’.”

He also revealed that he has immense respect for Dilip Joshi with whom he has been working on the show for nearly 13 years. Lodha said, “We might have different personalities, but one thing is common between us — humour. We have a lot of fun on the set of our show. We have been working together for so many years, but we haven’t had any clash of thoughts yet. I hope it remains the same forever.”

