Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched television programmes in India. It’s like our desi Friends or The Office and we Indians can watch it back to back without getting bored.

The lead cast of the show includes Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Bhavya Gandhi, Sonalika Joshi, Shyam Pathak.

Disha Vakani who plays the character of Daya Ben in the show is immensely popular among the fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Back in 2017, Vakani went on maternity leave and ever since then there were a lot of speculations regarding the return of her on the show.

While celebrating the 2900 episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, producer Asit Kumarr Modi took a subtle dig at Vakani. It was when someone asked about Daya Ben and the producer replied, “Daya Bhabhi Ahmedabad Ki Galiyon Mein Kho Gaye”.

He obviously didn’t mean it and said it in a funny way. Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani has still not returned to the show and was speculated to appear in the Rakshabandhan special episode but didn’t.

