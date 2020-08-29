Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Disha Vakani Approached For Bigg Boss 14?

Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss has been making a loud buzz for its new season. While Khan’s remuneration for the show is making news, what if we tell you that season 14 might just turn out to be a crossover with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Top of that what if Disha Vakani aka Dayaben enters the house?

Yes, you read that right. If the rumour mill is to go by, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben from Sab TV’s cult show might just enter the controversial house. As per reports, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have approached Disha to be a part of the new season.

As reported in Tellychakkar, the channel has offered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor a whopping amount to join the show. Whether she has given the nod or not is yet unknown. But if Disha Vakani agrees to be a part, it will be a ball for both Bigg Boss and Taarak fans at the same time.

Meanwhile, the report also suggests that a team of doctors have visited the sets of Bigg Boss 14 and are checking if proper precautions have been taken. Apart from Disha Vakani being offered a huge amount, news of Salman Khan’s big paycheque is also making headlines. It is being said that Khan is being paid 250 crores for 12 weeks.

As for the premiere of Bigg Boss 14, first, it was said that the show would go on air in September 2020, but now it is being told that the show will begin on October 4.

