WHAT! Bigg Boss 14 Host Salman Khan Is Being Paid 250 Crores For 12 Weeks?

The last season of Bigg Boss turned out to be highly successful. Apart from entertaining contestants, it’s the name of Salman Khan which attracted huge viewership. And seems like the channel is in the mood to reward the superstar host with some earth-shattering deal.

As per the latest report coming in, Salman is getting paid with a whopping amount of 250 crores. It is learnt that the actor will dedicate his 12 weeks for the show. The deal is said to be the historical one in the television industry.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the source close to the channel shared, “Salman Khan is the highest-paid actor on the small screen and for Bigg Boss 14, he is being paid Rs 250 crore. The actor will be shooting once a week, two episodes a day, for 12 weeks and the amount per day of the shoot is as high as Rs. 20.50 crore, which averages to Rs. 10.25 crore per episode. Like every year, it’s a blanket deal with Salman, which also requires him to be present at certain award shows of the television channel.”

“The house is being constructed at Filmcity in Mumbai however the rains are acting as a major disruption in getting things started. Once the Mumbai rains subside, the set will be built in totality to get the show in action. It’s expected to go on air by mid-October,” the source added further.

If the report turns out to be true, then it’s surely a jackpot deal for Salman Khan.

Must Read: Masaba Masaba Review: Neena Gupta Is Our Showstopper As Her Daughter Owns Her Fashion Empire!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube