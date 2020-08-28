The pandemic has ruined the fun of 2020 but there are some, for whom the year has turned out to be unforgettable for good reasons. Here, we are talking about celebrity couples like Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Karanvir Bohra-Teejay Sidhu, who are set to become parents. Now, similar pregnancy reports are doing rounds of former Bigg Boss contestant, Kishwer Merchant.

Kishwer who appeared in Bigg Boss 9 along with her husband Suyyash Rai, is expecting a child. It’s not us but the rumours on social media are stating so. With such reports doing rounds, Kishwer has been flooded with congratulatory messages. But amidst all such things, the actress has finally opened up.

While speaking to Tellychakkar, Kishwer Merchant has refuted the rumours of pregnancy. “It’s kind of weird that something like this is being reported about us. However, I’m not pregnant. We are trying to figure out how these speculations surfaced,” she said.

Kishwer Merchant guessed what might have sparked all such rumours by quoting, “I believe Suyyash posted a picture of a cute toy gifted to him by a friend and maybe people started to speculate. But that’s not true. We’re not pregnant. If at all I’ll expect a baby, this is not how people will know about it. We’ll surely make an announcement whenever it happens.”

Meanwhile, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai tied a knot in December 2016. The couple was part of 2015-2016’s Bigg Boss 9.

Must Read: Did You Know? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Shailesh Lodha Became A National Level Poet By The Age Of 9

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube