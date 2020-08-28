Ever since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy, fans just cannot keep calm. The couple recently took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child in January 2021. The news spread like wildfire on social media, fans and friends showered the couple with adorable wishes.

Virushka’s pregnancy news was the hot topic of discussion yesterday. Hence it does not come as a surprise that this post clocked 15.3 million likes on Instagram in just 24 hours. Which also means that it became the most-liked celebrity post on social media.

Going straight to Hollywood, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are also expecting their first child together. The supermodel recently shared her maternity photoshoot pictures on social media which got around 8.2 million likes, which is less than the likes on Anushka and Virat’s post.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement picture had 13.4 million likes. Not only that but the closest that any post that has reached to Virushka’s 15.3 million likes was wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson’s wedding photo which got 14.6 million likes.

Now that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have broken the record, it goes without a doubt that they are the most loved celebrity couple. We would also like to mention that they are popular not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood.

Not just Bollywood but the entire cricketing fraternity also took to social media to send their best wishes for the couple. Guess, this little bundle of joy is already proving to be a lucky mascot for Anushka and Virat.

