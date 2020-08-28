The ongoing pandemic has made the whole world turn upside down. Amidst this chaos, what one needs is a little bit of entertainment, and ALTBalaji will do just that for you. For those who feel have already binged watched everything available on OTT platforms, we picked out a few fantastic original web series from the house of ALTBalaji.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

This three season series franchise featuring Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdeep Kohli, was hugely appreciated for the superlative performances, brilliant narrative, and impactful dialogues along with some shayaris and heart-touching songs. It is one of the best romantic drama shows on ALTBalaji and deserves not to be missed.

Mentalhood

Mentalhood talks about motherhood and all the fun yet exhausting journey that mothers go through in raising their beloved children. A power-packed cast that features Karisma Kapoor makes her digital debut alongside Sanjay Suri, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla, Sandhya Mridul, and Tilottama Shome. Trust us, with their highly-relatable performances in raising a child, Mentalhood is the perfect guide to your parenting troubles. With highs and lows aplenty, there’s never a dull moment in this fun-filled ride of supermoms and dads.

Baarish

With the rain playing a pivotal role in this ALTBalaji romance-drama, the two seasons of Baarish showcases the hardships of maintaining relationships. It gives us an imperfect love story of Anuj (Sharman Joshi) and Gauravi (Asha Negi) that is defined by their responsibilities towards their respective families. The narrative between a Gujarati diamond merchant and a simple Marathi Mulgi entails the challenging journey of love and respect.

Broken But Beautiful

Starring Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, the two seasons of Broken But Beautiful is a tender love story of individuals who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become each other’s support system. Vikrant and Harleen’s soulful pairing and conversing-through-eyes chemistry in the premise of this poignant love story of two broken hearts is a must-watch.

Apaharan

With actors like Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill, Nidhi Singh, Varun Badola, and Monica Choudhary, the ALTBalaji web series was bound to be an interesting one. Inspired from the 70s, complete with the songs and drama, the action drama featuring Arunoday as Rudra Srivastava, a senior inspector with Uttarakhand police, gets lured into kidnapping a young girl at her request. The plot begins as a simple plan to extort money in exchange for her release. When the chain of events goes wrong, and a series of lies unfold, he realizes that he is now a part of a deadly conspiracy.

Class of 2020

Sequel to Class of 2017, the series is a coming of age teenager drama that revolves around a group of friends, and the challenges they undertake during their course in the school. Overall, the Class of 2020 is a blend of love, hatred, friendship, and heartbreak. If you’re looking for a light-heart watch and love youth comedy-dramas, then you could definitely give this a try.

Code M

As the title suggests, the ALTBalaji show is a thrilling ride featuring Major Monica Mehra (Jennifer Winget), where she uncovers some shocking truth about her colleagues. The web-series has been praised for its gripping narrative, marvelous performances by the cast, especially Jennifer. Army lawyer, Monica Mehra, gets roped in to solve, what seems like an open and shut case, of the death of an army officer and two militant suspects, killed in an encounter. However, as the facts unfold, she realizes that the case is way more complex than what it appears to be. Will she be able to crack the code? Please don’t miss it.

Dil Hi Toh Hai

While season 2 of this much-talked-about franchise ended on a tragic note in Ritwik (Karan Kundra) and Palak (Yogita Bihani)’s life. It is a story about a modern family with values, traditions and legacy, the Noons are known for their strong bond that binds them together. Ritwik, who is the eldest son and the apple of his father’s eye, doesn’t believe in love. Nothing could drift this happy family apart, until Ritwik meets Palak. For all new-age lovers who have found Cupid, given the right romantic flavour and essence.

Hum Tum and Them

All about second chances, Hum Tum And Them revolves around Shiva (Akshay Oberoi) and Yudi (Shweta Tiwari) depicting the value of relationships and looking forward to beginning their second inning. There is more to this story as one sees the children from the previous marriage, has a love-hate relationship between themselves. Shweta and Akshay’s fresh pairing works wonder for the diehard romantics.

Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala

This romantic comedy ALTBalaji web-series starring the gorgeous Divyanka Tripathi and the handsome Rajeev Khandelwal as Nitya and Vikram, respectively, is a perfect blend of sweet and spice. With chefs Nitya and Vikram cooking some mouth-watering recipes along with giving a host of food décor tips, this series is the perfect recipe for your binge-watching session.

