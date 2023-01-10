According to the current TRP, since the last 3 weeks, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has once again claimed its position amongst the top ten TV shows. Credit for this continuous applause goes to the love of the audience and the dedication of its cast and crew.

A show that has been running successfully for the past 14 years on the strength of its storyline and positive attitude, is surely blessed.

Change is a continuous process and the same goes for Television shows. Old leaves and new moves in. “Producer and Creator of the show is now very seriously working towards bringing the missing characters of the show back in the show very soon,” commented a source close to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, adding not to fall for Chinese Whisper spread by some. Gokuldham Society will very soon be complete with all its members in the society.

Neela films and the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is grateful and convey thanks all its actors and technical – present and past- team for their continuous support.

Just recently Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director and husband of Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja, Malav Rajda left the show on a very positive note. Along with a team of directors in the show, he had been with the show since its inception 14 years back. He had commented that he only has gratitude for the show and for Asit bhai.

Neela Films are planning a lot more surprises for its fans.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3500 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

