Bigg Boss 16 has been making noise for all the right reasons on social media. Two months after it went on-air on the TV channel, it became the top-rated show on the TRP list. With only 4 weeks left for the finale, the reality show is on its last leg. But before the show concludes, the makers introduced family week which will see contestants’ family members entering the house. If the latest reports are to be believed Internet sensation Just Sul will be entering the house.

However, in the latest turn of events, a few will be staying for a day inside the house. As seen in the latest promos, Shiv Thakare’s mother, Sajid Khan’s sister and filmmaker Farah Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother will enter the house.

Recently, Bigg Boss’ biggest fan page The Khabri took to Twitter and made a shocking revelation. In a series of Tweet, the fan page revealed that Abdu Rozik will be out of the house. Yes, you heard that right. The Tweet suggests that owing to prior commitments, Abdu will be end his journey in the house and to bring him out of the house will be internet Sensation Just Sul.

The Khabri wrote, “Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave #BiggBoss16 house on 12 Jan because of prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and that will be end of journey for him.” “EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss16 #JustSul Famous Indian Content creator and comedian will go inside as Family member of #AbduRozik to bring him out of the house during this family week. #AbduRozik will not enter back,” read consecutive Tweet.

EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss16#JustSul Famous Indian Content creator and comedian will go inside as Family member of #AbduRozik to bring him out of the house during this family week. #AbduRozik will not enter back. pic.twitter.com/aSX7qoGBig — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 9, 2023

Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave #BiggBoss16 house on 12 Jan because of prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and that will be end of journey for him — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, in the recent Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, we saw host Salman Khan bashing Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for his budding romance inside the house.

Bigg Boss 16 finale will take place on February 12, 2023.

