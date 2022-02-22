Mumbai, Feb 22: Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s animated show – Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah (TMKCC) will be available to stream on one of the world’s most popular OTT platforms, Netflix from 24 Feb 2022. The animated series is based on India’s most loved comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) and has aired two successful seasons on TV since 2021. The animated series too has Gokuldham Society’s characters in hyperbolic comic avatars and is a major hit with the kids. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is created and authored by Asit Kumarr Modi.

“It is becoming more and more evident that so long as the content is great, it can be seamlessly adapted across mediums. Last month, a report by Amazon revealed Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the most searched TV show in Hindi on its Fire TV Device. Now, the show’s animated version, Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah will be available to our viewers on Netflix. It also reiterates that pure humour can bring a positive transformation in our society and at Neela Film Productions, spreading joy is pivotal to our ethos. We’re glad that our viewers especially, kids will get to enjoy Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah on OTT as well,” says Mr Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator & Author, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Founder & Director, Neela Film Productions Pvt. Ltd.

“Our IP has generated a lot of interest across many brands that wish to capitalize on its success. We are in the process of launching a host of ventures including an all exclusive line of TMKCC merchandise and games. There are other interesting announcements to come from Neela Film Productions and we are at the brink of breaking into a completely new dimension of entertainment,” concludes Mr. Modi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is billed as the world’s longest-running daily comedy show and most of its characters are household names in India and many other countries. First aired in 2008, the show is running in its 14th year with upwards of 3300 episodes. The show enjoys top viewership in the family comedy entertainment segment on TV. Other than its flagship show – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Neela Film Productions Pvt. Ltd also streams Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is India’s most-watched daily family comedy show. Produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited, the show is conceived and designed by Mr Asit Kumarr Modi. The daily comedy family show was aired for the first time on 28 July 2008 and presently, it is telecast on the channel SAB TV, Sony Pictures Network India. Having completed over 3300 episodes, the show enjoys a massive viewership of family audiences worldwide. The show aims to bring about a positive transformation in the audiences’ perception towards societal issues through comedy and is recognized as the platform on television for a progressive India.

