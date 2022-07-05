Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Hits The Mark Of 3500 Episodes, Palak Sindhwani Reacts "I Feel Grateful Every Day"

The longest-running TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has completed 3,500 episodes recently. Palak Sindhwani, who’s seen as Sonalika Bhide in the show, spoke and expressed her gratitude for being a part of the show which has been running for over 14 years.

Talking about her association with the show, Palak said: “It feels great to be a part of such an iconic show which completed 3,500 episodes recently and has been going on for the past 14 years. It is a blessing that I get to work with such senior actors and learn from them.”

For those who don’t know, Palak joined the show in 2019 as she took over as Sonu by replacing Nidhi Bhanushali. Ever since she’s been one of the most actors in the show.

She expressed her gratitude towards producer and writer Asit Kumarr Modi: “I feel grateful every day, and I thank my stars and our producer Asit sir for making me a part of this show and for giving me this golden opportunity.”

