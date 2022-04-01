Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has earned huge fame for its actors and Nidhi Bhanushali is definitely one of them. Even though the actress has left the show a long back, she is still loved by her fans who adore their ‘Sonu’.

If you follow Nidhi on her Instagram, you would be well aware of how wanderlust she is. She loves exploring different exotic places and her pictures are an absolute treat for netizens. Now, the latest is her picture in which she is seen enjoying surfing and believe it, she looks breathtaking.

In the latest picture shared by Nidhi Bhanushali, the Taarak Mehta actress is seen enjoying surfing. She dons a two-piece athletic swimsuit having red, blue and yellow stripes. She looks charged up, ready to conquer the world. She captioned it “She comes in colours everywhere…She doesn’t comb her hair…She’s like a rainbow.” As expected, netizens have flooded her comment section with many hailing her hotness.

One of the users wrote, “Beautiful physique”. Another one wrote, “Dam… This tickled my heart a bit.” One of her followers even went on to call her “Baywatch girl with colours”. Not just these comments, but there were some Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah die-hard fans too in the comment section who reacted to the picture with hilarious comments.

One user wrote, “Tapu Ke Haath Se Nikal Gayi. “Bhide ki beti on (fire emojis),” reacted another one.

Have a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah back in 2019. She played Sonu for 7 years and was replaced by Palak Sindhwani. Reportedly, she left the show to complete her studies.

