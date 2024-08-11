India has been roaring and beaming with success in the Paris Olympics 2024, and it was another moment of glory when wrestler Aman Sehrawat secured a bronze medal for the country. Now, an interview with Aman has been going viral, and the Olympian confessed to being reliant on the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Aman Sehrawat’s Favorite Sitcom

In the interview, Aman is being asked about his hobbies and more. Aman was asked what he does at the time he is not prepping up for wrestling. And the Olympian’s answer makes him a proud TMKOC fan!

Aman Sehrawat, in a jiffy, replied, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dekhta hun.” Now, this was not an answer anyone was expecting. But the bronze medal winner has confessed that Dayaben and Jethalal are indeed his favorites.

Aman Sehrawat created a world record after he won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. At the age of 21 year, the wrestler is India’s youngest Olympian in the history of Olympics to secure a medal for the country.

Coming back to his confession about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah being his savior when he takes a break from wrestling, TMKOC fans are elated. The wrestler has been grabbing headlines after he clinched a bronze medal in the Men’s 57 kg wrestling category. But it was not an easy win.

In order to make sure his participation is valid, Aman lost 4.5 kgs in 10 hours before participating in finale. This was India’s first medal in the wrestling category this year, its sixth medal overall, and second consecutive medal in the category after Ravi Dahiya won a silver in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The Indian sitcom, created by Asit Kumarr Modi, depicts the day-to-day happenings of Gokuldham Society and its members, who live, celebrate and often face problems together. The show stars Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, the main man, followed by an ensemble cast.

