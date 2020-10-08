Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Climbs Up The TRP Race To Top 3; Kaun Banega Crorepati Not Even In Top 10

Koimoi is back to give you the TRP updates of your favourite television shows. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s Kundali Bhagya has made a permanent space in the hearts of viewers as the show is topping the TRP charts since the shooting for television shows have resumed after COVID-19 outbreak. Here is a piece of good news for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. The show has been struggling to be in the Top 3 since past few weeks. Finally, the show has managed to secure the third position for itself. Read the article to know more.

Speaking about position two, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa have grabbed the position, like last week.

The fourth spot has been secured by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya. After which, Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer is in the fifth position. Shocking part here is that Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has failed to win viewer’s hearts as the show has failed to make it to Top 10 list in it’s first week.

The reason behind Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s better TRP report could be it’s an interesting track. The makers of the show know how to engage their audience as the recent track of the show was on COVID-19 itself where Abdul developed the virus symptoms. The good part here was that he tested negative for the virus, giving relief to society members.

As per the reports, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, The Kapil Sharma Show have been faring well on the BARC list.

Which one is your favourite show apart from the ones which made it to the Top 5? Do let us know via comments about your views and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

