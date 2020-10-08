Indian television’s most anticipated reality show of the year Bigg Boss 14 is back on our screens with a bang, and is already creating quite a rage not only with the new contestants on board but mainly with its toofani seniors, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan & Gauahar Khan this time who are totally ruling the show!

This season’s most toofani senior Sidharth Shukla is winning hearts like none other, and managing to create a strong mark for himself on the show just like he had done so in his own season. His funny witty side, charming personality and hands-on leadership qualities are making him quite the starry season 14 senior! Not only are the contestants enjoying having him as their mentor, but the audiences and other ex-contestants of the show are thoroughly enjoying watching him back at it again!

Many ex-contestants like Kamya Punjabi, Shefali Jariwali, Puneesh Sharma and even actress Hansika Motwani have taken to their social media to come out in support of Sidharth Shukla, calling him an absolute entertainer and one of the best attractions of the Bigg Boss 14 right now! Check out their tweets below:

Sidharth Shukla has once again proved that he is truly one of the best Bigg Boss contestants in the history of the show, as this time coming in as just a senior contestant has brought in so much love, appreciation, support and a high number of trp’s that he is touted to be one of the most prominent show personalities till date!

