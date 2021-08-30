Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta has been grabbing noise all over again. After the entire casteist slur controversy, the actress is back on sets. She’s been active on social media for a while now and has been leaving fans in awe with her looks. Her latest avatar witnesses her slip into a short skirt and fans are going gaga! Read on for details.

One knows that Munmun is a true-blue fashionista even in her real life. She always manages to grab eyeballs with her trendy avatars. It’s literally like every man turns into Jethalal when he sees the real-life Babita!

In the latest photo-op, Munmun Dutta could be seen dressed in a printed shirt. She tied it with a knot from the front and carried it like a crop shirt. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress complemented the look with a black short skirt. Red wedges, hair half-tied up and bold makeup completed her look.

“Before corona,” Munmun Dutta captioned her post as she sat on the chair in her diva avatar.

As expected, fans were drooling looking at Munmun. The photo went viral in no time and currently has 471K likes along with 2700+ comments. Many admirers took to the comment section and complimented the actress.

“Awesome!,” a fan wrote.

Another commented, “Ek number pataka lag rahe ho” with fire emojis.

“I love you Munmun baby. Please will you marry me,” a fan commented.

A user wrote, “Wow so beautiful.”

Check out the viral post below:

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta has finally returned to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress recently started shooting for her upcoming sequence. All of this has happened after she was away from the TV screen over her casteist slur controversy.

