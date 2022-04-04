Famous singer Kailash Kher went on to compare ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’ contestant Akash Sharma with popular singer Sonu Nigam on the show.

This weekend, Akash Sharma from Rewari, Haryana stunned the judges including Kailash Kher, Suresh Wadkar and renowned poet Kumar Vishwas with his singing. Post his performance on ‘Radhike Tune Bansuri Churayi’, he not only got appreciation but standing ovation from the judges.

Kailash Kher mentioned: “I see you full of energy and enthusiasm in every performance that you give on ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’ and one of the most attractive aspects of your personality is that it is like Sonu Nigam. You are almost in tune with him, and you are very similar to him. I believe that you will also be admired by the whole world like he is, and I wish you all the best.”

Kumar Vishwas also added: “I think every contestant on a reality show should be a rockstar and I feel you are the rockstar of ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’. You truly make the audience feel that they should consider you as their favourite idol and I hope you never let that go. You are a complete package and I truly wish you all the best.”

Previously, musician and spiritual orator Jaya Kishori got impressed while looking at the performance by 10-year-old Atharv on the prayer ‘Tum Hi Ho Mata Pita’ on devotional reality show ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’.

Appreciating Atharv‘s voice, devotional singer Jaya says: “You sang very well. Listening to your song took me back to my childhood days, and I felt very nostalgic.”

“When I was your age, my parents used to ask me to practice devotional songs. I appreciate the kind of devotion you have in your voice towards God. I wish you good luck for your future endeavours.”

‘Swarna Swar Bharat’ airs on Zee TV.

