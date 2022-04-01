After ‘Indian Idol’ contestants Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan and Sayali Kumble, Danish Khan is now also set to join the panel of captains on singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer 2’.

Danish is elated to be part of the show and shares how he feels joining it as a captain.

Danish shares: “I have followed the first season of ‘Superstar Singer’ and was genuinely amazed by the talent. Now receiving the opportunity to be a part of the second edition has taken my excitement level a notch higher. While searching for the best singing talents across India, I witnessed some unbelievable singers who have made an irreplaceable place in my heart.”

Danish, who hails from Uttar Pradesh is looking forward on mentoring the young talents.

As he says: “I am really looking forward to interact with and mentor the budding talents that come in my team as I am sure it is going to be a musical roller coaster ride! I hope the viewers love the talent as much as we enjoy guiding them and acknowledge the surprises we bring along the way.”

Previously, Pawandeep Rajan, who was the winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’, will be seen as the captain in the second season of ‘Superstar Singer’.

Along with him. ‘Indian Idol 12’ finalist Arunita Kanjilal will also be seen as a captain.

Expressing his excitement, he says: ” ln the last few months, I’ve been overwhelmed by the amount of love and blessings I’ve received. Whatever great heights I have achieved till date, I owe it all to the people of this country. Without their support I wouldn’t be here; thanks for bestowing your trust in me.”

On joining ‘Superstar Singer 2‘, he shares: “I am really excited to be starting this new chapter of my life as captain with ‘Superstar Singer 2’ and grooming some of the fabulous young stars that country has ever seen or heard. I am really thrilled to be able to mentor as well as learn from these youngsters.”

“This journey is definitely going to be a lot of fun and enriching with all my co-captains. While friendly rivalry will always exist among us, we are aware of our capabilities as singers and plan to share our learnings and knowledge with the contestants on the show,” he concludes.

‘Superstar Singer 2’ will be staring soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

