Survivor is back with its 49th season and fans are excited to see Jeff Probst return for another season of plotting, planning, challenges and alliances. Jeff is not only the host of the show but also the showrunner and the executive producer. The season premieres on September 24, 2025.

It will air at 8 pm with a two-hour episode on CBS. The avid viewers of the long-running competitive survival series are looking forward to more action and here’s what we know about the edition including who the contestants are. Read on to find out what the 3 new tribes are and who are part of it.

Survivor Season 49: Contestants

Alex Moore, 27, works as a political communications director and splits his time between Evanston and Washington. Kimberly “Annie” Davis, 49, is a musician with ties to both Austin and Portland. Jake Latimer, 36, serves as a correctional officer based in Regina, Alberta. Jason Treul, 32, practices law as a clerk in Santa Ana.

Jawan Pitts is a 28 year old video editor from Salem and Los Angeles. Jeremiah Ing is a 39 year old global events manager from Windsor and Toronto. Kristina Mills is a 36 year old MBA career coach from Houston and Edmond. Matt Williams is a 52 year old airport ramp agent from St. George.

Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu is a 29 year old fitness trainer from Sachse and San Diego. Nate Moore is a 47 year old film producer from Clovis and Hermosa Beach. Nicole Mazullo is a 26 year old financial crime consultant from Long Island and Philadelphia. Rizo Velovic is a 25 year old tech sales.

He hails from Yonkers. Sage Ahrens-Nichols is a 30 year old clinical social worker from Roxboro and Olympia. Savannah Louie is a 31 year old former reporter from Walnut Creek and Atlanta. Then there’s Shannon Fairweather who is a 28 year old wellness specialist from Wakefield and Boston.

Sophi Balerdi is a 27 year old entrepreneur from Miami. Sophie Segreti is a 31 year old strategy associate from Darnestown and New York. Steven Ramm is a 35 year old rocket scientist from Littleton and Denver.

Survivor Season 49: The Three Tribes

Hina Tribe

The Hina Tribe is the yellow tribe consisting of Steven Ramm, Kristina Mills, Matt Williams, Sophie Segreti, Michelle Chukwujekwu and Jason Treul.

Kele Tribe

The Kele Tribe is the blue tribe consisting of Alex Moore, Kimberly “Annie” Davis, Jake Latimer, Jeremiah Ing, Nicole Mazullo, Sophi Balerdi.

Uli Tribe

The Uli Tribe is the red tribe consisting of Nate Moore, Savannah Louie, Rizo Velovic, Shannon Fairweather, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, and Jawan Pitts.

