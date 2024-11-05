The CW is moving on from its DC era with the release of the last season of Superman & Lois. The superhero series, which fans have loved since its inception in 2021, is back with its fourth and final installment.

The show follows Clark Kent and his wife Lois Lane, who return to Smallville with their sons Jonathan and Jordan but face some powerful villains who turn their lives upside down. Now that Superman & Lois Season 4 has premiered, here is when you can watch its new episodes.

Superman & Lois Season 4: Number of Episodes and Release Schedule

Superman & Lois Season 4 is set to feature ten episodes, less than the previous installments—the show’s first two seasons consisted of 15 episodes, while the third one had 13. The new season premiered on October 7th with two episodes and is set to follow a weekly schedule, airing one episode every Monday at 8 pm ET on The CW. The finale is scheduled to be broadcast on December 2nd. Here is the complete release schedule of the show:

Episode 1: The End & The Beginning: October 7th

Episode 2: A World Without: October 7th

Episode 3: Always My Hero: October 14th

Episode 4: October 21st

Episode 5: October 28th

Episode 6: November 4th

Episode 7: November 11th

Episode 8: November 18th

Episode 9: November 25th

Episode 10: December 2nd

Superman will Take On Doomsday in Superman & Lois Season 4

The show follows up on the previous season’s events and continues the fight between Superman and Doomsday, aka the mutated Bizarro. Meanwhile, Lex Luthor devised a new plan to set up a base at the Manning Farm. When Doomsday obtains Superman’s heart and gives it to Lex Luthor on his orders, the Kent family faces another deadly challenge.

Superman & Lois Season 4 stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cortez, Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Dylan Walsh as Sam Lane, and Tayler Buck as Natalie Lane Irons.

