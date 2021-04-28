Actress Sugandha Mishra and comedian Sanket Bhosale took to Instagram to share a picture of their wedding.

Advertisement

The wedding took place on April 26 in Jalandhar. In the wedding picture, Sanket can be seen putting a jaimala on Sugandha. The actress looks stunning in a pink lehenga, while Sanket wears a green shwerwani.

Advertisement

In her social media post, Sugandha Mishra teased Sanket Bhosale about how she will be making the rules from now on.

“Aur isee ke sath (and with this)… @drrrsanket ‘Your Life, My Rules’ #suket wedding #weddinggoals #finally #shaadi #powercouple #love #sugandhamishra #drsanketbhosale,” Sugandha Mishra wrote in her caption along with adding a wink and heart emojis.

Sanket Bhosale also shared the same picture and wrote: “Aur isee ke sath Teen naam Poore ho gaey (and with this, there are now three names)! ‘Sugandha Mishra Bhosale’ #Suket #wedding #weddinggoals #Married #life #love #PowerCouple #Sugandha #drsanketbhosale.”

Their friends posted congratulatory messages for the couple. Actress Gauahar Khan wrote: “yay congratulations god bless,” while Neha Kakkar posted: “Awwwww.. Congratulations You two!!”

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale were part of “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

Must Read: Asim Riaz Breaks Silence On Marrying Himanshi Khurana & There’s A Sad News!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube