Stranger Things is one of the most loved shows across the globe thanks to the cast’s acting and the gripping storyline. After seeing them for multiple seasons, it is difficult to imagine these much-loved characters being played by anyone other than the current cast – Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and more.

But did you know, one of these actors had to beg the makers to cast them in the Netflix series? Well, during a recent chat with a magazine, this cast member opened up about how the struggles they went through to land the role. Scroll below to know if it is an actor or actress and how they finally came on board.

During a recent chat with Fashion magazine, a now 20-year-old Sadie Sink opened up her struggles to land Netflix’s Stranger Things. The actress – who plays Max Mayfield in Stranger Things, revealed that the Netflix shows’ casting team initially had reservations about her. Why? Well, now cos she may not have been able to act the part but specifically cause they thought she was too “old” for the part. If you think 20 is not old, remember Sadie auditioned for the show when she was 14!

So how did Sadie Sink manage to convince the casting team of Stranger Things to cast her into the role of a lifetime? The actress, who plays Lucas Sinclair‘s (Caleb McLaughlin) girlfriend, said that Max’s role felt right to her. She added, “I just begged and pleaded with them to give me more material so I could show them something fresh.”

Her pleas were answered as the makers of the Netflix shows relented and called her back for a chemistry read with co-stars Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas). And as we have it now, Sadie landed the life-changing role.

Prior to playing such a pivotal part in Strange Things, Sadie Sink featured in a few guest roles on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Americans.

While season 4 part 2 was released at the start of July, the show’s fifth season will be its final outing.

