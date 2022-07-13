Stranger Things 4 Part 2, ever since its debut, has churned in a massive amount of viewership hours. The Netflix original drama has become a record-breaking series. Its fourth season, which was divided into two parts, was released this year with a lot of hype. Fans were excited to see Millie Bobby Brown and the rest of the cast back in action.

Advertisement

Before its release, the fourth instalment was teased as the scariest and darkest part ever, and it lived up to that. Just recently, the show hit the headlines after some sources said that it became the first series to surpass 7 billion minutes of viewing time.

Advertisement

Now, new reports regarding the viewership hours of Stranger Things 4 Part 2 have come in. As per Deadline, the latest instalment of the Winona Ryder starrer did 188.2 million hours viewed for the week of July 4th, with 117 million of those hours viewed coming from the two-part finale.

This means that the entire Stranger Things 4 pulled in 1.27 billion hours viewed for both Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 combined. A huge feat for Netflix. After going through an emotional rollercoaster, fans are excited for the fifth and final season of the supernatural series. Turns out the next one will be no less emotional. Recently the creators of the show, Ross and Matt Duffer revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear-jerker.

Meanwhile, an ST spin-off is set in motion. For the unversed, when season 5 was announced, so was the side story. This news came as a surprise to everyone except one person. The Duffer brothers shared how it was star Finn Wolfhard, aka Mike Wheeler, who knew about the show’s plans for a spin-off and managed to predict the plot in one guess.

Have you watched Stranger Things 4 Part 2 yet?

Must Read: The Gray Man: Director Russo Brothers To Join Dhanush & Kick Start Film’s Premiere In Mumbai

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram