Internet is having a field as an old clip from the Netflix web series Stranger Things season 4 has gone viral. The clip has two famous characters from the show Steve and Dustin having a conversation but the only thing that the viewers can notice in the scene in Tiger Shroff. Why Tiger? has a hilarious reason!

The said clip, going viral is a dubbed version in Hindi rather than the original. and the dialogue used for the conversation is a viral meme of Tiger. Any guesses? Well, it would not be that tough, we’re sure. But still not building up the suspense, let us break this to you.

The dubbed Hindi version of Stranger Things season 4 has Tiger Shroff’s viral meme – ‘Chhoti Bachchi Ho Kya?’ as a legit dialogue which is, ‘Tumhe har baat samjhaani kyun padti hai? Chhote Bacche Ho Kya? The viral clip has cracked up netizens.

The clip has been shared by an Instagram page called mqcmovies. A user commented, “bekar kr diya saara dialogues.” Another comment read, “bhaisab acha h mne hindi me ni dekhi. Band krdeta ye sunte hi.” A third user wrote, “yaehi wajah hai mai Hindi mai nhi dekhta.”

One more user wrote, “It’s really good but I highly recommend you to watch in English.” Another user commented, “Bruh hindi dub is so uncomfortable.” One comment defended saying, “Eng dub me bhi yahi kaha tha are you a little child!”

A user tried to troll the dub saying, “Hindi dubbing kon dekhta hai? choti bachi ho kya?” One more user hilariously pointed out that the same Tiger Shroff dialogue has been used somewhere else. “Same dialogue in kdrama business proposal,” read the comment.

For the unversed, ‘Choti Bacchi Ho Kya’ is Tiger Shroff’s dialogue from his film Heropanti also starring Kriti Sanon. The dialogue turned into a meme because of Tiger’s expressions and the tone with which he delivered it.

You can watch the video here.

