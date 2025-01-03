Season three of ‘Squid Game’ is set to take fans on an emotional rollercoaster, with shocking twists that may leave even the most loyal viewers in disbelief.

The second season ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, with Gi-hun (Lee Jae) confronted with the ultimate betrayal.

The Front Man—revealed to be posing as Gi-hun’s close ally, Jung-bae—left audiences stunned, but the truth about Gi-hun’s awareness of the deception remains unclear.

Lee Jung-Jae Sheds Light on His Character’s Future in the Next Season

Lee Jung-jae hinted that his character, still grappling with the aftermath, may not yet realize the full scope of the betrayal, instead continuing to blame himself for everything that went wrong.

As fans process the shocking final moments of season two, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teased more heart-wrenching drama ahead, confirming that the next season will not shy away from exploring the devastating impact of Gi-hun’s childhood friend, Jung-bae’s death.

The heart-wrenching scene of the Front Man fatally shooting Jung-bae, leaving Gi-hun helpless, sets the stage for what’s to come.

Hwang teased, “Is he still going to believe that he will be able to persuade others and leave together or put an end to the game? Or will he give in and become a completely different person? Someone just like the Front Man, who thinks, ‘What can I change?'”

Lee Jung-jae echoed the sentiment, questioning, “Would that determination he had initially still be intact? Would he still have that feeling inside of him? Because now his best friend is dead.”

Some Viewers Were Left Disappointed with the Ending

But the cliffhanger also sparked frustration among fans who were eager for more.

Some voiced their disappointment on social media, upset at the short seven-episode season and the unresolved ending.

“All this hype only for the season to end like dogshit💀,” one user fumed on social media. Another wrote, “Just wasted 7-8hrs of my life on this mid-show. Season one was average, but this one is even worse: no plot, just stretching for no reason, and so many loopholes. Hoping for a good finale season. #SquidGame2.”

all this hype only for the season to end like dogshit💀 https://t.co/TOvLfM7cD6 — mithra ×͜× (@mithraaaaaaaa_) December 28, 2024

Just wasted 7-8hrs of my life on this mid show

Season one was average but this one is even worse, no plot, just stretching for no reason, so many loopholes

Hoping for a good finale season#SquidGame2pic.twitter.com/enXLrk3DKD — Aish HR (@AishFighter) December 27, 2024

