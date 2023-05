The song ‘Khoobsurat’, crooned by Neha Kakkar and Raghav Chaitanya was released on Monday. The song also features Soundarya Sharma along with Adhik Mehta.

Talking about the song, Soundarya Sharma said, “I’m very happy to be a part of this fantastic song. Filming at these beautiful locales truly made me feel ‘Khoobsurat’. Every girl wants to feel this special and the song perfectly depicts the essence of that. It’s a super cute love song and is definitely going on my playlist”.

Adhik Mehta said, “Soundarya Sharma and I had a lot of fun shooting ‘Khoobsurat’ in a ‘khoobsurat’ location. Hope the comfort level we shared off-screen reflects in our onscreen chemistry. I’m very glad to be a part of this song”.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Khoobsurat has its music composed by Rohanpreet Singh with lyrics furnished by Rana Sotal. The music video has been directed by Video Brains and takes the viewers through a love story that will remind them of their first love.

Set against the background of a serene hill station, the song showcases the chemistry between Soundarya Sharma and Adhik.

Khoobsurat is currently streaming on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

