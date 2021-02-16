Union Minister and former TV actress Smriti Irani are now catching up with latest trend #Pawri on social media. The former actress feels that the “desi Tommy” featuring Shehnaaz Gill craze more than the #Pawri trend. Scroll down to know more.

Over the last few days, the video of Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen’s video ‘partying’ with her friends has taken the Internet by storm after Yashraj Mukate created a catchy mashup using her video. In the video, she was seen explaining pointing first to her car and then to her friends saying, “Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us and this is our party going on)”

The short clip has exploded on the internet, and the remix found several fans. The video has been watched for more than 4.3 million on Instagram alone. But union minister Smriti Irani shared that she liked Mukhate’s earlier creations.

Irani took to Instagram and shared one of Mr Mukhate’s older videos- a remix created using Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s viral dialogue, “Meri koi feelings nahi hai? Twada kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta.” Sharing the clip, she wrote, “When you prefer desi Tommy over #Pawri. I know I am late to the #Pawri but der aaye durust aaye.” She then also asked her followers to forget the party and think about Shehnaaz Gill’s feelings instead. Take a look at her post below:

After Smriti Irani shared the video, several fans commented on her post. One user wrote, “You are the coolest minister in India ever,” while another user wrote, “Shehnaaz Gill brings a smile on anyone’s face.. she is outstanding.”

Yashraj Mukhate shot to fame after one of his composition ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ went viral on social media. The new ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ video is yet another hit in his kitty.

