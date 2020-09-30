Sidharth Shukla's Shoot Mode Is Hotter Than We Expected

Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Siddharth Shukla has resumed work, going by his social media post,

Sidharth took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from what looks like his vanity van.

Sidharth Shukla wrote alongside the pictures, where he is seen posing in front of a mirror: “Shoot mode on!”

Sidharth Shukla did not share the details about what he is shooting for.

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla features alongside Neha Sharma in the recently-released music video “Dil Ko Karaar Aya”. Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar have lent their voices to the track.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 winner and television star Sidharth Shukla has recalled his childhood memories of celebrating Janmashtami. Sidharth took to social media on Tuesday to take a journey down the memory lane.

He also expressed why he feels bad for today’s children.

“Back in d day … I used to look forward to Janmashtami as the next day I wanted to break Matkis in my colony but unfortunately we didn’t get offs from school…..but now I feel worse for school kids as they don’t have school but no breaking matkis ….neway #HappyJanmashtami,” tweeted Sidharth from his verified account on Tuesday.

Also, Bigg Boss 14 is almost here and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as host of the reality show Bigg Boss on October 3. On Thursday, Salman announced season 14 at a virtual launch event. At the event, the actor mentioned he has never taken such a long break from work in the last 30 years as he had to during lockdown. He also mentioned he would not mind taking a salary cut this year and introduced the first contestant of the season.

