Siddharth Sharma, who portrays the complex character of Ranbir Choudhary in Puncch Beat 2, shares that in order to relate with his character, he has to pit himself in the dark zone.

“To express Ranbir’s dark side, I isolated myself. It is necessary, to make him look like he’s going through a lot, as shown in the show,” he says.

Siddharth Sharma continued, “I left social media for more than a year after I read the script for season 2, to sink my teeth into the character and to feel what it felt like to be in that dark zone of being lonely and isolated.”

Puncch Beat 2 is about different emotions, uncertainties, love, desires, choices and dilemmas mixed well with entertainment and drama.

It stars Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Khushi Joshi, Harshita Gaur, Samyukhta Hegde, Kajol Tyagi, Nikhil Bhambri, Samir Soni, Niki Aneja Walia and others. The show is streaming on ALTBalaji.

