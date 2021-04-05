Shweta Tiwari shot to fame for her portrayal of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also remembered for her role as Sweety in Parvarrish and Bindiya Thakur in Begusarai. The actress even appeared in various characters on Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Shweta appeared in different get-ups as she played the role of a struggling actress Katrina Mishra in Sunil Grover’s ‘Mad in India’. The 40-year-old actress once revealed that she finds comedy difficult and revealed as to why she choose ‘Mad in India’ over ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’.

Talking to Indian Express, Shweta Tiwari said, “When I started shooting for ‘Comedy Circus’, it was very difficult for me to give instant punches because there were many things which were not written in the script. I had won that show because of Kapil and I didn’t have a role to play. But with the course of time, I learnt and I am still learning.”

Shweta Tiwari also said, “I believe that comedy shows are stress busters because people don’t have to follow the show for its continuity or for the link of the episode. I felt that all the characters in Kapil’s show are well established and the show is also getting a good response. If there is an introduction of a new character then there is no guarantee that it will survive or not.”

And when Shweta Tiwari was asked why did she choose Sunil Grover’s ‘Mad in India’ over Kapil Sharma’s show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’, she replied, “This show ‘Mad in India’ is new and had an interesting character of Katrina Mishra for me. So when I told Kapil and his team about my decision (to do ‘Mad in India’), they were okay with it.”

Shweta Tiwari even revealed how she prepared for the role of Katrina Mishra. “I tried to copy actor Manoj Tiwari. I picked up the accent from him when we were staying in ‘Bigg Boss’ house,” she said.

